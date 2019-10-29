Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Whitehall, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Stephen Kohut
Stephen Kohut


1923 - 2019
Stephen Kohut Obituary
Stephen Kohut, 95, died on October 25, 2019, at Lorien Taneytown in Taneytown, Maryland. He was born on December 6, 1923 to the late Alexander and Anna (Knesz) Kohut. For 60 years, he was the very loving husband of Hilda (Malits) Kohut, who died in 2012. Stephen is survived by his daughter Joanne and her husband, Lawrence (Jake) Romanell of New Market, MD; granddaughter, Angela Gladhill and husband Marshall; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Mason Gladhill, and Sheldon Romanell; sister, Helen K. Neubauer; and niece, Rosanne Venditto. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Joseph; and grandson, Louis S. Romanell. Stephen graduated from Allentown High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy during World War II and achieved the rank of Radioman, Second Class. He was posted to the Pacific theater of operations and earned the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal with 2 stars. He worked for 33 years at Bell Labs, in Allentown, PA. He received acclaim for designing the first microchip to be used in Touch Tone telephones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. John the Baptist Church, Whitehall. Calling will be from 9:15-10:15 am in the church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019
