Stephen P. Brezan Jr.
Stephen P. Brezan, Jr., 83, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He and his wife, Doris P. (Morgan) Brezan, shared 62 years of marriage.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Helen (Butch) and Stephen P. Brezan, Sr. Steve was a 1955 graduate of Allentown High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as the Assistant Manager of the State Store in Mountainville, until he retired. Steve was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown.

Survivors: His loving wife, Doris; daughters, Tammy Walbert and her spouse Diane Walton of Allentown and Donna Mokris and her husband Valent of Salisbury Township; 2 grandsons, Tim and Dan Mokris. Steve was preceded in death by a brother John Brezan and sisters Anna Simon and Helen Turner.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Allentown. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Tammy,
So sorry to read about the passing of your father. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Hugs and prayers coming your way.
Donna Gerhart
Friend
