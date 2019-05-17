Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Stephen Gober
Stephen P. Gober

Stephen P. Gober Obituary
Stephen P. Gober, 93 of Northampton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Caroline (Ebner) Gober. Born March 3, 1926, in Northampton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Schlaffer) Gober. Stephen worked at Cross Country Clothes for 46 years until his retirement. He honorably served our country in the US Army during WWII. Stephen was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, The Catholic War Veterans Post# 454 and Young at Heart Senior Group. Survivors: sons, David Gober and his wife Lori, Gregory Gober; daughter-in-law Colleen Gober; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Theresa Lauser. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave. Northampton. There will be no calling hours. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019
