Stephen Papay, 79, of Slatington, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home in Slatington. Born June 17, 1939, in Slatington, he was the son of the late Stephen and Ruth (Kincher) Papay. Beloved husband and life partner, of Nancy C. (Finley) Papay. Stephen and Nancy celebrated 62 years of being happily married. Stephen, a shareholder and saw operator in the family business, retired in 2002 after 48 years of service. He was a life-long member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Slatington. Stephen was a family man and a loving husband and father.Survivors: Beloved father to predeceased son, Stephen P. Papay, husband to Vicky L. Papay. Surviving son, Jeffrey A. Papay, husband to Cindy MJ Papay. Grandchildren, Shaun, Ryan, Nikita, Wendy and predeceased grandson, Aaron. Great-grandchildren, Samantha, Rowan, Brittany, Kayla, Jordan, Erin, Allyssa, Evan and Eden. Great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Bailey. Surviving Siblings, sister, Carol Papay-Hough, Ruthann Papay-Musselman, Christine Papay-Hoch, and Rosemarie Papay-Feuerstein. Brothers, James Papay, and predeceased by brother Paul Papay. Services: Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Online Condolences may be made to the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: May be made in his memory to the , in care of the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary