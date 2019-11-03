|
Stephen Ressler. 85, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Saturday at Westin Care Center, Lower Saucon Twp. He was born in Wilson Borough on April 28, 1934 to the late John and Theresa (Eberhardt) Ressler. Stephen was a butcher's helper at Saylor Meats, Lower Saucon Twp. for many years until retiring.
SURVIVORS: Sister: Caroline A. at home; brother: Edward of Coopersburg. Predeceased by siblings: Helen, John Jr., Frank, Alex.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019