Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN RESSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN RESSLER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN RESSLER Obituary
Stephen Ressler. 85, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Saturday at Westin Care Center, Lower Saucon Twp. He was born in Wilson Borough on April 28, 1934 to the late John and Theresa (Eberhardt) Ressler. Stephen was a butcher's helper at Saylor Meats, Lower Saucon Twp. for many years until retiring.

SURVIVORS: Sister: Caroline A. at home; brother: Edward of Coopersburg. Predeceased by siblings: Helen, John Jr., Frank, Alex.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now