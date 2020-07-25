1/1
Stephen S. Burker
Stephen S. Burker, 49, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, with his loving mother by his side. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Barbara M. (Becker) Conklin, with whom he resided, and Stephen J. Burker and his wife, Flossie "Carol", of Coplay, and the stepson of the late Paul E. "Gigger" Conklin, Jr. He was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1989. Prior to his illness, Stephen was employed by Olympic Gardens of Whitehall, where he served as the maintenance supervisor. Fishing was his passion, and he enjoyed fishing at Ranger Lake Rod & Gun Club in Coplay, where he was a member. Stephen also enjoyed coaching organized little league baseball. Stephen may have lost the battle and the fight, but he has won the grand prize of eternal life with Jesus, and is welcome home by the angels, family members, and friends. Survivors: In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his son, Stephen M. Burker of Northampton; a sister, Tina Marie Martin and husband, Ricky, of Catasauqua; two step-brothers, Paul E. Conklin, III of Tennessee, and Craig S. Conklin and wife, Tammy, of Florida; a niece, Alicia Steigerwalt of New York City; an aunt, Debbie Altorfer and husband, Rodney, of Whitehall. Services: A service to honor the life of Stephen will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to his family in care of the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
July 25, 2020
Steve and family: so sorry for the loss of your Son. Sending my thoughts and sympathies. God bless all of you during this difficult time. Roberta
Roberta Lauser
Friend
July 25, 2020
Stevie, we always had good memories to share, you will be missed by many my friend
Kim landis
Friend
July 25, 2020
Stevie,
How I miss you. I will forever cherish the great times we had during our childhood and adulthood. We went on vacations together and we always had fun no matter where we were. We were always close and I don't know how to go on without you. I'm hoping the good Lord will guide me through this difficult time. I love you so very much Stevie.
Love your big sister. Tina
TinaMarie Martin
Sister
July 25, 2020
So sad to lose a love one so young, our thoughts and prayers are with you
Renee and Don Erdman
Friend
July 24, 2020
Oh Stevie, where to begin...
You were a friend too many and will always hold a special place in the hearts of all those with whom had the pleasure to encounter you along lives way. We had some fun times hanging at Michelle's house years ago, as I "helped" little Stevie with his homework. Cause we all knew how much I loved school myself (sure). I know your family and friends meant the world to you! You will be surely missed but I know that when those who entered eternal life before you, saw you coming you were greeted with opened arms and a cold one!
RIP Steve!
To his family... Mother, Father, Sister and Son, please know I cannot even begin to express my heartfelt sympathy! You're all in my prayers and I hope you find comfort in his memory.
"Death is s Tragedy, but only for the living!"
God Bless!
Crystal Kleppinger
Friend
July 24, 2020
Rest easy old friend. Gone far too soon.
Dan Fakla
Friend
