Stephen S. Burker, 49, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, with his loving mother by his side. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Barbara M. (Becker) Conklin, with whom he resided, and Stephen J. Burker and his wife, Flossie "Carol", of Coplay, and the stepson of the late Paul E. "Gigger" Conklin, Jr. He was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1989. Prior to his illness, Stephen was employed by Olympic Gardens of Whitehall, where he served as the maintenance supervisor. Fishing was his passion, and he enjoyed fishing at Ranger Lake Rod & Gun Club in Coplay, where he was a member. Stephen also enjoyed coaching organized little league baseball. Stephen may have lost the battle and the fight, but he has won the grand prize of eternal life with Jesus, and is welcome home by the angels, family members, and friends. Survivors: In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his son, Stephen M. Burker of Northampton; a sister, Tina Marie Martin and husband, Ricky, of Catasauqua; two step-brothers, Paul E. Conklin, III of Tennessee, and Craig S. Conklin and wife, Tammy, of Florida; a niece, Alicia Steigerwalt of New York City; an aunt, Debbie Altorfer and husband, Rodney, of Whitehall. Services: A service to honor the life of Stephen will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to his family in care of the funeral home.



