Stephen Spaits
Stephen S. Spaits, 92, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Josephine A. (Spanitz) Spaits, who passed November 2, 2011. Born April 5, 1927 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Smogyi) Spaits. Stephen worked as brick layer all his life and for 17 years he was the building inspector for Whitehall Township. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. Stephen honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed reading and history. Survivors: daughter, Colleen M. Tomline; son, Vincent S. Spaits; grandchildren, Randie Stewart, Corinna Tomline and Jarad Tomline and sisters, Anna Bright and Margaret Penunzi; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons, Theodore "Ted" Spaits and Stephen "Buddy" Tomline. Affectionately known as "Honey" by his family and friends. He was a humble and caring man. He worked hard all his life to provide a good life for his family. He will be missed. Services: Funeral service will be held on June 1st at 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather Saturday 9 – 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to The Lehigh Valley Stocking Association and Peaceable Kingdom in loving memory of Stephen.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019
