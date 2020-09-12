Stephen Szloboda, 87, of Emmaus, died Sept. 8, 2020 in Cedarbrook. He was the husband of Judith C. (Debus) Szloboda. Born in Hungary, he was the son of the late György and Eva (Csapo) Szloboda. He worked as a machinist for Mack Trucks for many years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church. He loved soccer and was co-founder of Emmaus Youth Soccer in 1977. Stephen is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith; sons, Stephen E. Szloboda and wife Desirae of Three Mile Bay, NY and Mark Szloboda of Emmaus; brother, György Szloboda of Hungary; sister, Erzsébet Gabor of Hungary; grandson, Jay Szloboda. Graveside services will be held on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Chestnut Hill Church Cemetery, 6870 Chestnut Hill Church Road, Coopersburg. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.