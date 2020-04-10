|
|
Stephen Thomas Schwartz, 72, of Egypt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lehigh Center, Macungie. Born September 26, 1947 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Esther (Feiller) Schwartz. Stephen was a graduate of Parkland High School. He worked as a mechanic at Eberhardt's Garage, Egypt for almost 40 years. Stephen honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. Stephen was a member of the VFW Post 4714 in Northampton and the American Legion. He also enjoyed tinkering with tractor and small engine repairs. Stephen loved spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog, Blackie. Survivors: son, Steve and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Ruthann; grandchildren, Tori, Dakota, Katelynn, AmberLynn and Bayli; sisters, Carolyn Oswald, Mary Ann Saeger, Esther Check and Maria Schwartz; brothers, Michael F., Paul E., Robert E., Charles S. and Frank G.; and several nieces and nephews. Services are postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the family c/o funeral home in loving memory of Stephen.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020