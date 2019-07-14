July 20th, 2017



2nd Anniversary in Heaven



Sometimes we just sit quietly,



reflecting for a while



imagining your voice and face



your warm and loving smile.



For it's so lovely to recall



the happy times we had



when you played such a special role



as both husband and dad.



And at this very special time



we only wish you knew



that we'd give all the world today



for one more hour with you.



But we still have our memories



And since we've been apart



It comforts us so much to know



That you're right here in our hearts.



Deeply Missed,



Forever Loved



Marie, Denise, Stephen and Debra. Published in Morning Call from July 14 to July 20, 2019