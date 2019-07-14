|
July 20th, 2017
2nd Anniversary in Heaven
Sometimes we just sit quietly,
reflecting for a while
imagining your voice and face
your warm and loving smile.
For it's so lovely to recall
the happy times we had
when you played such a special role
as both husband and dad.
And at this very special time
we only wish you knew
that we'd give all the world today
for one more hour with you.
But we still have our memories
And since we've been apart
It comforts us so much to know
That you're right here in our hearts.
Deeply Missed,
Forever Loved
Marie, Denise, Stephen and Debra.
Published in Morning Call from July 14 to July 20, 2019