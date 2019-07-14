Home

Stephen W. Bohus

Stephen W. Bohus In Memoriam
July 20th, 2017

2nd Anniversary in Heaven

Sometimes we just sit quietly,

reflecting for a while

imagining your voice and face

your warm and loving smile.

For it's so lovely to recall

the happy times we had

when you played such a special role

as both husband and dad.

And at this very special time

we only wish you knew

that we'd give all the world today

for one more hour with you.

But we still have our memories

And since we've been apart

It comforts us so much to know

That you're right here in our hearts.

Deeply Missed,

Forever Loved

Marie, Denise, Stephen and Debra.
Published in Morning Call from July 14 to July 20, 2019
