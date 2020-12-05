1/1
Stephen W. Saganowich
1932 - 2020
Stephen W. Saganowich, Jr., 88 of Whitehall- Hokendauqua, PA died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Whitehall Manor, Whitehall, PA. Born November 13, 1932 in N. Catasauqua, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen W. Saganowich, Sr. and the late Anna (Kovalchick) Saganowich.

Stephen attended Whitehall High School and was employed by the former Bon-Ton(Hess's) Dept. Store, Allentown where he was a Tailor and Head Fitter in the Men's Department for 49 years before retiring in 1997. Stephen was a life long member of St. John Fischer R.C. Church (formerly St. Andrews R.C. Church), N. Catasauqua, PA. He was a member of the Hokendauqua American Legion and the Hokey Fire Co., member of the Catasauqua American Legion. In his earlier years, he coached youth Baseball for Hokendauqua and North Western. He also volunteered his time with the 10 yard chains at the Whitehall High School Football games for many years. He was the #1 Fan and supporter of the WWF Nasty Boys wrestling Duo. Steve loved sports and always rooted for the New York Yankees baseball team, and Notre Dame football team.

He is survived by his two sons, Stephen W. Saganowich, III and wife Larissa of Germansville, PA, and Daniel I.

Saganowich and wife Lara of Kingston, Ontario, brother, Francis "Fritz" Saganowich and wife Dawn of Whitehall, PA, sister, Jean wife of Philip Wavrek of Whitehall, PA; 5 Grand- children; Anastasiya, Emma, Jack, Quinn, and Claire along with many nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave, Northampton, PA. 18067. A Private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The public is asked to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial covering.

Contributions may be made to the Saganowich Family c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 4, 2020
Pop was the most genuine human being. Forever missed and forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace.
Love, Anastasiya
Anastasiya
Grandchild
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our heartfelt sympathy.Teff was my godfather and a very good friend of my dad's. I kept in touch with him over the years. What a kind and dear man. He will be missed.

Debbie & Jimmy Gerancher
Debbie (Matika) Gerancher
Friend
December 4, 2020
Saganowich family, I met Steve at the T&D Auto in Catty many years ago and found that his sister in law was my dad's cousin. Had very nice conversations with Steve over the years at the Auto Shop in Catty. My dad's cousins were Hudock's from Hellertown PA ... God Bless you Steve and may you rest in peace.
Mark Petruno
Friend
December 4, 2020
I was so sorry to read of Teff's passing. He always was a favorite of mine. I loved our conversations about family and friends. I will always remember him as a kind gentleman, compassionate, and caring. God bless all of you during this time of sorrow.
Janet Budihas Grantz
Friend
