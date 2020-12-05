Stephen W. Saganowich, Jr., 88 of Whitehall- Hokendauqua, PA died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Whitehall Manor, Whitehall, PA. Born November 13, 1932 in N. Catasauqua, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen W. Saganowich, Sr. and the late Anna (Kovalchick) Saganowich.
Stephen attended Whitehall High School and was employed by the former Bon-Ton(Hess's) Dept. Store, Allentown where he was a Tailor and Head Fitter in the Men's Department for 49 years before retiring in 1997. Stephen was a life long member of St. John Fischer R.C. Church (formerly St. Andrews R.C. Church), N. Catasauqua, PA. He was a member of the Hokendauqua American Legion and the Hokey Fire Co., member of the Catasauqua American Legion. In his earlier years, he coached youth Baseball for Hokendauqua and North Western. He also volunteered his time with the 10 yard chains at the Whitehall High School Football games for many years. He was the #1 Fan and supporter of the WWF Nasty Boys wrestling Duo. Steve loved sports and always rooted for the New York Yankees baseball team, and Notre Dame football team.
He is survived by his two sons, Stephen W. Saganowich, III and wife Larissa of Germansville, PA, and Daniel I.
Saganowich and wife Lara of Kingston, Ontario, brother, Francis "Fritz" Saganowich and wife Dawn of Whitehall, PA, sister, Jean wife of Philip Wavrek of Whitehall, PA; 5 Grand- children; Anastasiya, Emma, Jack, Quinn, and Claire along with many nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave, Northampton, PA. 18067. A Private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The public is asked to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial covering.
Contributions may be made to the Saganowich Family c/o the funeral home.
