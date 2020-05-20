Stephen W. Simon Sr.
Stephen W. Simon Sr. 89, of Allentown, passed away, Friday May 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Seagreaves) Simon. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Frances (Jusits) Simon. He was a member of Horizon Church Allentown. He graduated from Allentown High School, Kutztown University with a BS in Biology and Science, and a Master's in Education from Temple University. He was a Biology and Science teacher in the Allentown School District for 34 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Allentown Schoolmen's Club, PSEA and the Allentown Teacher's Golf League.

He is survived by his son Stephen W. Jr. cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services Private. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
May 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Simon's death. He know my family from a group called the Garfield Aces. Stephen & Barbara use to sit behind me at church. I also remember him as a teacher at either Harrison Morton or Dieruff High school. My sincere condolences. Both Stephen and Barbara were wonderful people
Cecelia Purner
Friend
