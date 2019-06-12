Stephen William Wasylean, Jr., 46, of Palmer Twp., PA, passed away early on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Blough Healthcare & Rehab Center, surrounded by his loving family.Stephen was born in Newport, RI, a son of Stephen W. Wasylean, Sr., and the late Linda (Theiry) Wasylean.Stephen was married to the former Joann Marie Nolan, with whom he celebrated 22 years of marriage last September. He was a generous man who took care of those he loved and did his best to make sure they were taken care of. He was a gentle soul with a unique sense of humor. He touched the lives of those around him. Growing up in Newport, RI, he worked as a park ranger at Fort Adams, a police officer in Somerset and Swansea MA, worked at Newport Hospital as a sterile supply technician, and worked as an assistant technical director at Bristol Community College in Fall River. When he wasn't working, he helped local non-profit theatre companies with their lighting and sets. He coached soccer for his daughter's soccer team when she was interested in playing. Stephen found himself in Christ at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Pennsylvania after moving to Easton to pursue his dream job of being a full time assistant technical director at Centenary University. He set the stage for many shows at Centenary University, and now he's going to help set the sky at night.Stephen is survived by his father, Stephen Wasylean, Sr., his wife, Joann, and his daughter Abby Wasylean.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in Fellowship Baptist Church at 8065 Easton Ave, Easton, Pa 18045 which is located in the St. John's UCC Church. Memorial Contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to Centenary Stage Company at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary