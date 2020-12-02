Sterling A. Werley, 96 years, formerly of Seipstown, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Parkland Manor in South Whitehall Twp. He was the husband of Margaret "Peg" (Buchert) Werley for 31 years this past February. Born in Weisenberg Twp, he was the son of the late Paul D. and Myrtle (Mohr) Werley.
Sterling worked for the Trexler Sheep Farm in Schnecksville for several years. He went on to work for EFM in Emmaus, as well as Western Electric and Horlacher Brewing in Allentown. Sterling worked on the road crew for the PA Highway Dept., retiring from Pipeline Petroleum Co. in Emmaus. He honorably and faithfully served in the United States Navy. Sterling was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli, where he was sexton for a period of time. He was a member of the Weisenberg/Lowhill Township Historical Society, where he served on the board.
When Sterling was younger, he played short stop for the Lyon Valley baseball team and enjoyed going to local auctions and raising Geraniums from "slips" in his attic hothouse.
Survivors: daughters, Renae L. Mullin (James) of New Tripoli and Jocelyn D. Young (John) of Wescosville, grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, and Steven Werley, Jason and Derek Zerfass, and Erin Meiser; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Jacob, Jenna, Vicki, Mikaila, and Shelby Werley, Sophia and Yianna Koutsoubis, Trevin, Lauren, Matthew, and Ava Zerfass, and Larry and Deanna; great great grandchildren, Bailee and Bentley, step children, Carol Micolochick and Michael Buchert (Joan); 5 step grandchildren, 10 step great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Brian Werley and a granddaughter, Evonne Werley.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment, Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Tripoli. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weisenberg Lutheran Church, c/o Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051. Please write in the memo line, Memorial Fund.