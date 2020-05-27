Sterling C. Bloss 95, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Monday May 25, 2020. On October 21, 1950 he married Norma Piovesan to whom he was happily married 70 years this October. Born in Hazleton, Sterling was a son of the late Sterling R. and Marian (Wenner) Bloss. He was a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1942. Sterling proudly served his Country in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Prior to retiring he was a draftsman for the GATX Manufacturing, Fuller Company. Surviving with his wife Norma are daughters; Ann wife of William Minarovic, of Bath, PA and Barabara Bernatovich, of Vista CA. Sister Janet wife of Curt Hoffman, Schnecksville, PA. Sterling has 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings; Milton, Harry, Mae, Virginia and Elva. A private family viewing will be Thursday May 28, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Graveside services will be 12:15pm at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Rd. Allentown, PA 18109.



