Sterling Danner Jr., 77, son of Sterling Sr. and Myrle Danner, died peacefully on May 18, 2019 in Winter Garden, FL.Originally from Allentown, PA, Sterling joined the Army after high school and served at Fort Dix in New Jersey (3 years Active, 3 years Reserves). He married Evelyn (Lynne) Danner and they settled in Toms River, NJ to raise a family. His post-military career began at RCA Astro Electronics in East Windsor. He returned to school and earned his degree from Rutgers University. He remained with RCA as it moved through a series of transitions to become GE, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin. Much of his work was with NASA-related projects. After retirement, he and Lynne relocated to Orlando, FL. They were married for 44 years at the time of her passing in 2005. Sterling remarried in 2007. He is survived by his wife Jean Austin-Danner, his children Terry Danner, Deborah Johnson and Donna Sullivan, stepchildren Paul and Andrew Austin, his sisters, Patricia Makos and Sandra Fisher, 11 grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.Sterling enjoyed model trains as a hobby and was passionate about anything space related. He loved to watch rocket launches. He also enjoyed boating and fishing, spending time with his family, and savoring Pennsylvania Dutch foods.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make donations to your local hospice, the , or the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden, FL. www.baldwinfairchildwintergarden.com Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019