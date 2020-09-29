1/3
Sterling Edward Mack
1926 - 2020
Sterling Edward Mack, 94, of Allentown, died on September 26, 2020. He was born in Bangor, PA on February 9, 1926; son of the late Sterling C. and Desty L. (Stone) Mack. Sterling is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Sarah Lucia (Calabrese) Mack.

He will be lovingly remembered as a patriotic man with a smile that would melt your heart. Sterling loved being with his family; especially vacations at the beach and boating. He loved old westerns, football and World War II movies.

Sterling proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was aboard the LST 335, which was an integral portion of the first wave of the Normandy invasion.

Sterling worked in the family owned business, Mack Hosiery, prior to taking a position at Textron. He was last employed with Embassy Bank of the Lehigh Valley.

Sterling will be dearly missed by his wife, Sarah; sons, Brian G. Mack and wife, Lynn of Fruitland NM; Francis "Frank" Mack of Allentown; Sterling E. "Butch" Mack, III and wife, Dianne of Nazareth; daughter, Desty Bonstein and husband, Jim of Macungie; grandchildren, David Bonstein, Daniel Bonstein; Donavan Mack; Kimberly Hunt; Dale Mack; Kelly Walters; and David Mack; 13 great grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren. Sterling was preceded in death by his brother, Donald C. Mack.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Easton. Masks will be required for entry and please maintain social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus American Legion Post 0191, P.O. Box 253, Emmaus, PA 18049 and/or Southeastern Healthcare at Home, 1501 Grundy Ln #100, Bristol, PA 19007. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
