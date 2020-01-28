|
|
Sterling H. Peter, 87 years, of Topton, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Lehigh County, he was a son of the late Claude and Hilda (Smith) Peter. He was a Ranch Hand in Idaho for 35 years. Sterling honorably served in the United States Army during Korea. He was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville. Survivors: sister, Annabelle Koplin (Maynard) of Topton, brothers, Ray Peter (Susan) of Kutztown, and Forrest Peter of Allentown; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John Peter and Paul Ruch. Service: 11 AM, January 30 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051, to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020