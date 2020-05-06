Steve A. Tusan, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at Cedarbrook Senior Care on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Palmerton, PA on March 22, 1928 he was the son of the late Marko and Mary (Sebo) Tusan. He was the beloved husband of Lucille (Sander) Tusan; they were married for 63 years. He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
A 1946 graduate of Palmerton High School he later served his country honorably as a Petty Officer Third Class aboard the USS Hamel during the Korean War. Steve retired in 1992 from Bethlehem Steel's Homer Research Laboratories after 35 years.
Steve will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He always greeted everyone with his bright smile and was well known for his ability to repair basically anything. He enjoyed reunions with his USS Hamel shipmates, his golfing group, outdoors at Lake Harmony, IronPigs Baseball, and home gardening, but most of all being surrounded by his family.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucille; Children Patricia and husband, Jeff Sawyer, Mark and wife Judi, Debra and husband Tom Goodwin, and Steven; 5 grandchildren, Erin, Jaime, Lauren, Andrew and Leah, and 5 great grandchildren and sister, Mary Sander of Palmerton. Steve was preceded in death by sisters Antonia and Anna.
Private Family Service Arrangements by Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. The family has asked for no flowers. Anyone wishing to honor Steve is asked to donate to the church.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.