|
|
Steve Batko, Jr., 84 of Palmerton, PA. died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, PA. Born February 15, 1936 in Palmerton, PA, he was the son of the late Steve Batko, Sr. and the late Anna (Resak) Batko. He was the husband of Diane K. (Heiney) Batko, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage this past March 27, 2020.
Steve was last employed as a bricklayer for Furry Masonry, Palmerton, PA. for 25 years until retiring in 2011. Prior to he worked as a Bottler for the former Coca Cola Plant, Palmerton for 20 years until its closing in 1986. Steve was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Palmerton, PA. He was a member of the Teamsters Local Union # 773, Reading, PA. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and hunting, and his fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Palmerton Rod & Gun Club, and others throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Steve leaves behind his wife Diane and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Estell Dietrick, Ann Vlossak, Mary Sikorsky, and a nephew.
Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA. is in charge of his arrangements.
Contributions: May be made to St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020