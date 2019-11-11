|
|
Steven A. Sakovics, 78, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Marylouise (Urmy)Sakovics. Steven was born in Fountain Hill on January 12, 1942 to the late Alexander J. and Theresa H. (Bergleitner) Sakovics. He served our country faithfully in the US Air Force during peacetime. Steven worked at Sirax-Sarco, Allentown as an inspector for many years until his retirement. He had also worked for Hershey, Pennsburg as a chocolate inspector. Steven is a member of Knights of Columbus, Allentown.
SURVIVORS: Daughter: Anna N. Sakovics of Center Valley.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to PA s, 1117 Country Club Rd. Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019