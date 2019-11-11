Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
STEVEN SAKOVICS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN SAKOVICS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN A. SAKOVICS


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN A. SAKOVICS Obituary
Steven A. Sakovics, 78, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Marylouise (Urmy)Sakovics. Steven was born in Fountain Hill on January 12, 1942 to the late Alexander J. and Theresa H. (Bergleitner) Sakovics. He served our country faithfully in the US Air Force during peacetime. Steven worked at Sirax-Sarco, Allentown as an inspector for many years until his retirement. He had also worked for Hershey, Pennsburg as a chocolate inspector. Steven is a member of Knights of Columbus, Allentown.

SURVIVORS: Daughter: Anna N. Sakovics of Center Valley.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to PA s, 1117 Country Club Rd. Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now