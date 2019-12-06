Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Steven Achey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Achey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven D. Achey Sr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven D. Achey Sr. Obituary
Steven D. Achey, Sr. 57, of Slatington, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Kimberlee C. (Stout) Achey. Born in Allentown, March 25, 1962, Steven was the son of the late Walter C. Achey Sr. and Joyce V. (Dorney) Achey.

Survivors: In addition to his wife; son, Steven D. Achey, Jr. of East Bangor; daughter, Lisa M. Achey of Belle, WV; step son, Lou A. Mertz, Jr. of FL; siblings, Walter C .Achey, Jr. of Bowmanstown, Debra A. Schwoyer of Allentown, Robert A. Achey of Allentown, Karen L. Schmoyer of Slatington, Harold G. Achey of Allentown, Judy L. Featherman of Bath, John M. Achey, Sr. of PA; grandchildren, Lydia, Renezimae, Jordan and Bryson; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by a grandson, Colynn.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now