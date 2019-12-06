|
|
Steven D. Achey, Sr. 57, of Slatington, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Kimberlee C. (Stout) Achey. Born in Allentown, March 25, 1962, Steven was the son of the late Walter C. Achey Sr. and Joyce V. (Dorney) Achey.
Survivors: In addition to his wife; son, Steven D. Achey, Jr. of East Bangor; daughter, Lisa M. Achey of Belle, WV; step son, Lou A. Mertz, Jr. of FL; siblings, Walter C .Achey, Jr. of Bowmanstown, Debra A. Schwoyer of Allentown, Robert A. Achey of Allentown, Karen L. Schmoyer of Slatington, Harold G. Achey of Allentown, Judy L. Featherman of Bath, John M. Achey, Sr. of PA; grandchildren, Lydia, Renezimae, Jordan and Bryson; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by a grandson, Colynn.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019