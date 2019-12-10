Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Merwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven D. Merwine


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven D. Merwine Obituary
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven D. Merwine, age 33 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Steve was born Feb. 17, 1986, in Bethlehem, PA. Steve spent most of his life as an area resident. He was an avid runner, completing several local marathons as well as races as far away as Greece. Among other hobbies, Steve had great interests in History, Astronomy and was an enthusiastic LEGO collector. Steve also had a great love for animals and children. Much like one of his greatest idols, Jim Morrison, Steve passed well before his time. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet Steve could speak to his positive, outgoing nature. Whether it was friends or strangers Steve was always willing to help someone. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother and father, Carol and Mike Merwine, Salisbury Township; brothers Mike and wife Ashley, Fountain Hill and Jon, Hoboken and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

SERVICES: A future "Celebration of Life" will be announced to family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill.

CONTRIBUTIONS: Donations would be greatly appreciated in his name to the following charities, D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, P.O. Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209 or Lehigh Valley Zoo, 5150 Game Preserve Rd. Schnecksville, PA 18078.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now