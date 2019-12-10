|
|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven D. Merwine, age 33 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Steve was born Feb. 17, 1986, in Bethlehem, PA. Steve spent most of his life as an area resident. He was an avid runner, completing several local marathons as well as races as far away as Greece. Among other hobbies, Steve had great interests in History, Astronomy and was an enthusiastic LEGO collector. Steve also had a great love for animals and children. Much like one of his greatest idols, Jim Morrison, Steve passed well before his time. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet Steve could speak to his positive, outgoing nature. Whether it was friends or strangers Steve was always willing to help someone. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother and father, Carol and Mike Merwine, Salisbury Township; brothers Mike and wife Ashley, Fountain Hill and Jon, Hoboken and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: A future "Celebration of Life" will be announced to family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Donations would be greatly appreciated in his name to the following charities, D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, P.O. Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209 or Lehigh Valley Zoo, 5150 Game Preserve Rd. Schnecksville, PA 18078.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019