Steven D. Borton, 32, of Lwr. Macungie Twp., passed away suddenly on September 14, 2020. He was a son of Judith E. Borton and the late James C. Borton. He was an operations manager for Brothers Who Just Do Gutters and was raised in the Catholic faith. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his fiance', 1 son, 2 daughters and 2 brothers.Private family services are planned. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org