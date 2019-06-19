STEVEN F. HILLIAS



Steven F. Hillias, 49, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. He is the husband of Tracy A. (Childs) Hillias. He was born in Allentown, PA on December 19, 1969 to Irene M. (King) Hillias of Upper Saucon Twp. and the late Jack C. Hillias. Steven is a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, received his undergraduate degree in Management from Penn State University in 1991; attended the FBI National Academy in 2007. In 2010, he received his master's degree in criminal justice from DeSales University. He has been a member of the Perkasie Police Department since 1997. In December 2014, Steven was promoted to Perkasie Chief of Police. He is a member of the Police Chiefs Association of Bucks County and the Fraternal Order of Police. Steven and his family were part of the Calvary Bible Fellowship family in Coopersburg. He was a master craftsman in woodworking, loved to ski and golf. Steven enjoyed aviation with his son and visiting amusement parks with his daughter and most of all spending time with his wife and family.



SURVIVORS: In addition to loving wife of 23 years; mother; children: Michael Anthony and Lauren Grace all at home; sisters: Irene H. (Frank J.) Reilly of Cranford, NJ, Barbara A. (Neil D.) Eberhardt of Northampton.



SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown and 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 North Main Street, Coopersburg, followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael and Lauren for their education (make check payable to Michael & Lauren Hillias) and/or the Borough of Perkasie for a life tribute to be established (make check payable to Borough of Perkasie), all care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.



