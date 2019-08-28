Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Steven F. Kane


1952 - 2019
Steven F. Kane Obituary
Steven F. Kane, 67, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of Nancy M. (Rivernider) Kane. Steven was born in Dorchester, MA on June 23, 1952 to the late James P. "Sonny" and Theresa (Rigby) Kane. He was a non-destructive tester at Lehigh Heavy Forge, Bethlehem. Steven is a member of Heritage Guild, Glendon.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 37 years; sons: Michael R. (Kimberley Polizzano) of Hellertown, Patrick J. of Ft. Stewart, GA; sisters: Karen T. of Roslindale, MA, Patricia M. in CT; grandson: Ronan J. Predeceased by a brother: James M.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lily's Hope Foundation, Suite Lower Level, 1148 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019
