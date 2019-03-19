Steven Frank Mittura, 100, of Junction City, KS, and formerly of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Mildred (Cannon) Mittura. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Molchany) Mittura. Steven retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class. He served from August 24, 1936 until March 16, 1963. He was a World War II Veteran. Steven also worked and retired from the Fuller Company in Catasauqua. He owned and operated a painting business, which painted many homes in the Lehigh Valley. Survivors: Steven is survived by his daughters, Joan Lipsky of Junction City, KS, Carol Kozakiewicz and her husband Richard of Macungie, Iris Dolgos and her husband Joseph of Allentown; sister, Eleanor Herman of Jacksonville, NC; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many other extended family members. Steven was preceded in death by fifteen brothers and sisters. Services: A memorial funeral mass will be held at 10 AM on SATURDAY, MARCH 30, 2019 in St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of the service, all in the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to a . Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary