Steven J. Vincent Obituary
Steven John Vincent, 66 of Easton, PA died April 12, 2019 at home. Born May 20, 1952 in Easton, he was the son of the late Theodora "Dora" and Steven Vincent, Sr. A 1970 graduate of Wilson HS, he attended East Stroudsburg University and was a member of Local 158 (heavy highway union). Steve worked for Collins and Maxwell Co. for many years and was an avid New York Yankees fan who loved Alabama football and his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sister: Priscilla Morgan of Perkasie, PA; mother-in-law: Mamie Kilpatrick of Easton; step-daughters: Willow and Pearl; nephews: Jim and John. Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton with visitation 9:30 to 10:30. Memorials may be made to . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019
