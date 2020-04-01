|
Steven L. Arehart, 64, of Breinigsville, PA, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in his home.
Steven was born in Allentown, PA, a son of Marge (Painter) Arehart of Macungie, and the late David L. Arehart.
Steven was married to the former Robin L. Heckman, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage last August. He was a graduate of Catasauqua High School, class of 1973. He was an Insulator for Heat, Frost and Asbestos Workers' Union Local #23 for 38 years until retiring in 2011.
Steven was a member of Kutztown Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors: In addition to his wife and mother, Steven is survived by a son David Arehart and wife Danni of Concorde, NC; a daughter Shannon Wetzel and partner Doug Fenstermaker of Walnutport; a mother-in-law Saundra L. Heckman of Breinigsville; a sister-in-law Veronica Arehart of Lenhartsville; grandsons Ryan and Layne; a step-granddaughter Sydnee; and a niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Arehart.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.). Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Steven's memory to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, PO Box 921, Fogelsville, PA 18051., [email protected]
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2020