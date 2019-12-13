Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Steven P. "Doc" Lakernick, 71, of L. Macungie Twp., passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in his home. He and his wife, Donna J. (Mathias) Pfost, celebrated their 14th anniversary. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Fritz and Rose (Felstein) Lakernick and was of the Jewish faith. "Once a Marine, always a Marine", he was a Vietnam veteran and served as the District III Director of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc. (Pennsylvania State Council). A former Wisconsin state police officer, Doc was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an investigator prior to retiring in 2005. His memberships included Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #190 (Allentown), Liberty Bell Chapter of Marine Corps Division, Marine Corps League (RM Butterweck Detachment #465), American Legion Post #308 (Willow Grove), VFW Post #6150 (Sinking Spring), DVA, First Marine Division Association, and F. & A. M. Lehigh Lodge No. 326 (Macungie). He volunteered as a driver for Berks County Meals on Wheels through Berks Encore. A Green Bay Packers fan and lover of Disney, he will be missed by all, including by his canine companion, Buddy.

Survivors: wife; step-son, Daniel T. Pfost; step-daughters, Rebecca E. Malato and husband, Andy, Rachel E. Moore and husband, Michael; sister, Kathy Vitullo; grandchildren, Levi, Maria, Micah, Deanna.

Services: 2 PM Monday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Visitation will be 12 PM until service time. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to First Marine Division Association PO Box 9000, Box #902 Oceanside CA 92051.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019
