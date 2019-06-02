|
|
Steven Walter Chestnutt, 60, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Oaxaca, Mexico, where he resided for many years. He was the beloved son of Nancy (Huber) Chestnutt. Steve is survived by his mother, "favorite sister" Sandra Schaller (Norman) of CT and brother, Daniel of CA. Also surviving are much loved nephews, Norman, Walter and Michael Schaller and Jonathan Chestnutt. In addition, two great nephews, Collin Schaller and Mason Schaller.Services will be private.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019