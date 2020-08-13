1/1
Stewart Irvin Zaritsky
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart Irvin Zaritsky, the son of Harry and Sadelle Bergman Zaritsky, was born on March 8, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stewart lived an inspiring life alongside many people that he loved and who loved him. On August 3, he had complications from surgery and passed away peacefully while surrounded by family.

Stewart grew up living in many cities during his father's military career. This early experience led to his lifelong love of travel and exploration. Stewart and his family eventually settled in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Stewart was an accomplished musician who played both the keyboard and synthesizer for rock bands in the 1970's. One of his most notable works was with Salty Dog as the opening act for Edgar Winter. He also played for many well-known bands, including Oddessey, Sizzle, Rampage and Libra in Lehigh Valley (Pennsylvania) and the Northeast. This love for music continued throughout his life including attending many music concerts over the years, especially Dave Matthews.

Stewart's later career was focused on the construction industry where he was a project manager for many significant projects throughout the United States and Canada working for Natkin Service Company, York International and Honeywell.

Stewart was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne, his children, Jillian and Sean Joseph, his son-in-law Nicholas, his step-daughter Kristin, his grandsons, Eric and Jacob, his sisters Fran and Marsha and several nieces and nephew. May his memory be a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Stewart's life by donating to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved