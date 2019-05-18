Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Stewart Bright
Stewart R. Bright


Stewart R. Bright Obituary
Stewart R. Bright, 94 of Northampton, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on December 29, 1924 in Strausstown, PA he was a son of the late Edgar and Laura (Strauss) Bright. Stewart and his wife, Anna E. (Spaits) Bright celebrated 73 years of marriage together. He was employed as a water treatment plant operator for NBMA until his retirement in 1987. He honorably served our country in the US Navy during WWII. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church and Young at Heart Senior Group, both of Northampton. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Stewart is survived by sons; Dennis and wife Carol, Robert and wife Carolyn, a sister, Doris Owens and many nieces and nephews. Services: Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com .
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
