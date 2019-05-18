Stewart R. Bright, 94 of Northampton, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on December 29, 1924 in Strausstown, PA he was a son of the late Edgar and Laura (Strauss) Bright. Stewart and his wife, Anna E. (Spaits) Bright celebrated 73 years of marriage together. He was employed as a water treatment plant operator for NBMA until his retirement in 1987. He honorably served our country in the US Navy during WWII. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church and Young at Heart Senior Group, both of Northampton. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Stewart is survived by sons; Dennis and wife Carol, Robert and wife Carolyn, a sister, Doris Owens and many nieces and nephews. Services: Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary