Stuart A. Cox, 90, of District Twp., passed away September 11, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in New Jersey, He was the son of the late Stuart H. and Helen E. (Allmon) Cox. Stuart was married to the late Fay L. (Schwar) Cox. He was employed at Mack Trucks as a Quality Control Manager. Stuart was a former Supervisor for District Twp., Berks County. He was a past President of International Management Council. Stuart was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed building things, taking care of his property, hunting and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He graduated from Emmaus High School in the class of '49, where he excelled in Track and Field. Stuart also sang in the church choir at The Lutheran Home.



Survivors: Daughter, Karen A. Bray and husband Mark of District Twp.; Son, David S. Cox and wife Patricia of Lower Macungie Twp.; Grandchildren, Steven Fink and wife Brittany, Jody Edwards and husband Ryan, Nathan Bray, Kristin and Michelle Cox, Kelly Haskins and husband Ryan; Great-Grandchildren, Ashley, Gabriel and Eleanor Edwards, and Annalise Fink. He was predeceased by a Daughter, Lynette K. Fink.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Emmaus Historical Society, 218 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store