1/1
Stuart A. Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart A. Cox, 90, of District Twp., passed away September 11, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in New Jersey, He was the son of the late Stuart H. and Helen E. (Allmon) Cox. Stuart was married to the late Fay L. (Schwar) Cox. He was employed at Mack Trucks as a Quality Control Manager. Stuart was a former Supervisor for District Twp., Berks County. He was a past President of International Management Council. Stuart was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed building things, taking care of his property, hunting and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He graduated from Emmaus High School in the class of '49, where he excelled in Track and Field. Stuart also sang in the church choir at The Lutheran Home.

Survivors: Daughter, Karen A. Bray and husband Mark of District Twp.; Son, David S. Cox and wife Patricia of Lower Macungie Twp.; Grandchildren, Steven Fink and wife Brittany, Jody Edwards and husband Ryan, Nathan Bray, Kristin and Michelle Cox, Kelly Haskins and husband Ryan; Great-Grandchildren, Ashley, Gabriel and Eleanor Edwards, and Annalise Fink. He was predeceased by a Daughter, Lynette K. Fink.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Emmaus Historical Society, 218 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved