Stuart R. Baker, 38, passed away August 10, 2020 in his home. He was a son of Joli Harrington (Mueller) and the late Ronald Baker. He was the husband of Tara Baker (Stokes).



Stuart was the Head Genomics and Bioinformatics Scientist at Health Network Labs. He was an alumnus of Johns Hopkins University and Penn State University. Stuart was a Christian, a brilliant scientist and philosopher, and an outdoorsman. In his spare time Stuart could be found spending time with his son, helping friends and family, reading, hiking, kayaking, on ham radio, or building a campfire and watching the stars.



Survivors: In addition to his wife and mother, Stuart is survived by his son, Elijah Baker; stepchildren Michael Pelosi, Jennifer Pelosi, and Kaylee Stokes; sisters Vanessa Baker and Nora Galdamez; half-siblings Viki Streich, Guy Baker, and the late Brad Baker.



Services: Due to social distancing, an in-person gathering will be scheduled for a later date. Details to follow



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education savings plan that has been set up for son Elijah Baker. Donations may be made to "College America", memo "FBO Elijah Baker" and sent to College America 529 Plans PO Box 2713 Norfolk, VA 23501



