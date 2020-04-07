|
Sturley B. Harman, 93, of Emmaus, passed away in his home on April 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lucia R. (Ortt) Harman, who passed away in 2016. Born in Schwenksville, he was the son of the late Golden D. and Sallie M. (Schirk) Harman. Sturley was a Notary Public and Title Clerk at the former Lehigh Valley Motor Club, Allentown, for 41 and a half years until retiring in 1988. He was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus.
Survivors: Daughter, Beverly Nuss and her husband, William; Son, Keith Harman; Brother, Robert Harman; 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Sturley was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Kocher.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020