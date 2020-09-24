1/1
Susan A. Braker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Braker, 70 of Northampton, PA. passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. Born December 27, 1949 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Carl Wunderler, Sr. and Anna (Christoff) Wunderler. She was the wife of Bruce J. Braker with whom she shared 47 years of marriage last December, 9, 2019.

Susan was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School, who went on to work for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Bethlehem, PA. as a plant office Secretary until 1982 . She then took a position at Northampton Community College as a Secretary for 5 years. Her last position was a Secretary for the Psychology Department for the Northampton Area School District for 15 years before retiring in July of 2016. Susan was an active member of St. John's U.C.C. Church, Northampton, where she served as past Consistory President, Deacon, Elder, and former assistant Girl Scout Leader in her earlier years.

Surviving along with her husband Bruce are son, Brett K. Braker of Bethlehem, PA, brother, Carl Wunderler, Jr. and wife Hilda and sister, Joan wife of Fred Kremus both of Northampton, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday September 28, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 22 Atlas Road Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Martin E. Nuscher officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067, and Monday Sept. 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services in church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Twsp., Northampton, PA. Funeral services will be live streamed from the church, and the public is asked to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings.

Contributions: May be made to St. John's U.C.C. Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss Carl. I know what it's like to lose a sister. Rest in peace Susan.
RogerZarzycki
September 23, 2020
BRAKER FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '67
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved