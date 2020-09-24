Susan A. Braker, 70 of Northampton, PA. passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. Born December 27, 1949 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Carl Wunderler, Sr. and Anna (Christoff) Wunderler. She was the wife of Bruce J. Braker with whom she shared 47 years of marriage last December, 9, 2019.



Susan was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School, who went on to work for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Bethlehem, PA. as a plant office Secretary until 1982 . She then took a position at Northampton Community College as a Secretary for 5 years. Her last position was a Secretary for the Psychology Department for the Northampton Area School District for 15 years before retiring in July of 2016. Susan was an active member of St. John's U.C.C. Church, Northampton, where she served as past Consistory President, Deacon, Elder, and former assistant Girl Scout Leader in her earlier years.



Surviving along with her husband Bruce are son, Brett K. Braker of Bethlehem, PA, brother, Carl Wunderler, Jr. and wife Hilda and sister, Joan wife of Fred Kremus both of Northampton, PA, and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday September 28, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 22 Atlas Road Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Martin E. Nuscher officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067, and Monday Sept. 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services in church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Twsp., Northampton, PA. Funeral services will be live streamed from the church, and the public is asked to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings.



Contributions: May be made to St. John's U.C.C. Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home.



