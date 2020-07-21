Susan A. Kreiss, 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of J. David Kreiss, whom she married March 30, 1968. Born in Walnutport, PA, on November 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Lorraine (Snyder) Coffin. Susan worked as a teacher for the Red Clay School District, Wilmington for many years before retiring. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, of Roselle, DE.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons: Jay D. Kreiss and wife Lisa, and Jeffrey D. Kreiss and companion Lisa Groff; Grandchildren: Brianna & Samantha; Sisters: Karen Schneck, Lois and husband Ronald Szapacs, both of Slatington. She was predeceased by sisters: Doris Smith and Joan Coffin.



Private family services will be held from 12-1PM on Friday July 24, at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington PA. Graveside service at Union Cemetery will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's name can be made to Christ the Cornerstone Church, 6 N. Clifton Ave, Wilmington DE, 19805 or National Kidney Fund, 30 East 33rd Street, New York NY 10016



