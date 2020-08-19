Susan Abraham Kunkler died unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. She was predeceased by father Edward Abraham, mother Mim Abraham, and son Joseph who was a ballroom dance instructor for Fred Astaire and was headlined in Vogue magazine. She and her husband Joe owned Eisenhards Decorating Center in Emmaus until recently.



She leaves behind her loving husband and soul mate of 23 years, Joe; brother Tom and wife Monica; aunt, Naj, uncle, Ike; nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Sue had possibly the cleanest home in Pa, if not the United States; as she took pride in her home as well as surrounding property. In addition to being a garden design extraordinaire, she was a hair designer for over 30 years.



Sue had a passion for animals, esp. miniature Yorkies and donated to various organizations.



She loved walking the beach in Florida with Joe and her "girls" Zoey and Scarlett; and just spending time with them at their home pool.



She also enjoyed cooking specialty Syrian dishes.



Sue was a simple person,yet sophisticated in her own way and was admired for her inner as well as outer beauty. She was a friend you could count on.



We will always love and miss you my Sue and know heaven is now a better place and will be much cleaner when we see you again.



