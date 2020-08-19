1/1
Susan A. Kunkler
Susan Abraham Kunkler died unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. She was predeceased by father Edward Abraham, mother Mim Abraham, and son Joseph who was a ballroom dance instructor for Fred Astaire and was headlined in Vogue magazine. She and her husband Joe owned Eisenhards Decorating Center in Emmaus until recently.

She leaves behind her loving husband and soul mate of 23 years, Joe; brother Tom and wife Monica; aunt, Naj, uncle, Ike; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sue had possibly the cleanest home in Pa, if not the United States; as she took pride in her home as well as surrounding property. In addition to being a garden design extraordinaire, she was a hair designer for over 30 years.

Sue had a passion for animals, esp. miniature Yorkies and donated to various organizations.

She loved walking the beach in Florida with Joe and her "girls" Zoey and Scarlett; and just spending time with them at their home pool.

She also enjoyed cooking specialty Syrian dishes.

Sue was a simple person,yet sophisticated in her own way and was admired for her inner as well as outer beauty. She was a friend you could count on.

We will always love and miss you my Sue and know heaven is now a better place and will be much cleaner when we see you again.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
August 18, 2020
Susan was one of my cherished clients. I love grooming her yorkies and chatting about them and world news over a cup of coffee downstairs in her family room area. She was such a kind hearted person. I will truly miss her
Kelli Kalmar
Friend
August 18, 2020
I am sure your standing next to your son in heaven. God Bless you and may you rest in peace.
Moses Miller
Friend
August 18, 2020
My. heart is breaking to learn of my cousin Susan’s passing. We shared such good times as children, and a few difficult ones as well. No matter which, her brilliant smile was always present. Sincere condolences to the family. I pray that time and good memories will ease your sorrow.
Jane Vargo Brown
August 18, 2020
Sue was such a wonderful person and always had a smile one her face when I would see her. She will be missed. My prayers and sympathy goes out to you and your family.

Taylor Hovan
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Joe, Tom, and extended Family,

Our sincerest condolences on the passing of Susan.
May the many happy memories of her comfort you
during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers
go out to all of you.

Sincerely,

Jim & Lynne Haddad
JAMES HADDAD
Family
August 17, 2020
Another angel in heaven. So sorry to hear this news. Have fun with my Mom.
Dave Rappaport
Friend
August 17, 2020
Joe
I am stunned. I cannot believe it. She was so kind to Mom and I'm so glad now they can be together and laugh about their Yorkies. I had no idea and I'm so very sorry.
Ruth Rappaport
Friend
