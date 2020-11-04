1/1
Susan A. Reiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Reiss, 66, of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Wilson, PA she was the daughter of the late, Ellsworth and Helen (Klepper) Schoenberger. She was married to Robert Reiss with who she celebrated 47 years of marriage this past October 6th.

Susan worked for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and previously at Hampson, Mowrer and Kreitz Insurance Company. She was an avid fan of the Beach Boys, Muhammed Ali and the Dallas Cowboys. Susan's most important thing to her was her family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert, daughters, Kristin Reiss and companion Chad Kerecz, Tamara Pammer wife of Christopher, grand daughters, Molly Kerecz, Rhia and Elena Pammer. Susan will also be missed by her dog, Demi. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Schoenberger Sr.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 11 AM to 1 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. (Mask will be required)

Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved