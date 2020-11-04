Susan A. Reiss, 66, of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Wilson, PA she was the daughter of the late, Ellsworth and Helen (Klepper) Schoenberger. She was married to Robert Reiss with who she celebrated 47 years of marriage this past October 6th.
Susan worked for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and previously at Hampson, Mowrer and Kreitz Insurance Company. She was an avid fan of the Beach Boys, Muhammed Ali and the Dallas Cowboys. Susan's most important thing to her was her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert, daughters, Kristin Reiss and companion Chad Kerecz, Tamara Pammer wife of Christopher, grand daughters, Molly Kerecz, Rhia and Elena Pammer. Susan will also be missed by her dog, Demi. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Schoenberger Sr.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 11 AM to 1 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. (Mask will be required)
Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.