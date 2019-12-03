|
Susan Ballek Figlar, 70, of Allen Township died at home on December 1, 2019. She was the wife of James Figlar. They celebrated their 49th anniversary in August. Susan was born in Bethlehem and graduated from Liberty High School and Moravian College in 1971. She is survived by her loving husband James, her sister Linda Simmons, nephew Jamey Strawn and his family and cousin John Stauffer. Susan loved cooking, gardening and especially dogs which she worked in the field, obedience trained and did therapy work. There will be no services in accordance to her wishes. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019