Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Figlar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Ballek Figlar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Ballek Figlar, 70, of Allen Township died at home on December 1, 2019. She was the wife of James Figlar. They celebrated their 49th anniversary in August. Susan was born in Bethlehem and graduated from Liberty High School and Moravian College in 1971. She is survived by her loving husband James, her sister Linda Simmons, nephew Jamey Strawn and his family and cousin John Stauffer. Susan loved cooking, gardening and especially dogs which she worked in the field, obedience trained and did therapy work. There will be no services in accordance to her wishes. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -