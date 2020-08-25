1/1
Susan Beatrice Mesaros
Susan Beatrice Mesaros (Wisser) died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on August 23, 2020. Born in Allentown to Alfred and Margaret Wisser, she was a proud graduate of Allentown Central Catholic Class of 1953 and Sacred Heart Hospital's School of Nursing Class of 1956. Susan worked at Liberty Nursing Center in Allentown for over thirty years.

In 1958 she married Stanley J. Mesaros and together they raised three children. Stanley died in 2018.

Susan is survived by a sister, Sister Nanette of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart in Reading, her son, Carl, of Allentown, daughter, Mary , of Allentown, grandsons Matthew of Allentown and Zachary of Micco, Florida. She is predeceased by sons Michael and John, daughters, Paula and Alicia, and brothers, Edward, George, Paul, and Thomas.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10 am at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church at 11th and Washington Sts in Allentown. Public viewing will be at the church at 9 am to 10 am. Burial will follow the Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Allentown.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Mary & Family,
So sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved Mother. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Madeline Deegan
Coworker
