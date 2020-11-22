Susan C. Moyer, 71, of Allentown passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (McGill) and LaMar Leiser.
Susan was an active member of Evangel Fellowship in Allentown where she was the church treasurer and also involved in the children outreach program. She led a very active and social life and enjoyed puzzles and Sudoku.
She will be lovingly remembered by her niece Codi Welch and her husband, Ryan of Texas; great niece and nephew Kayden and Camille Welch; sister in law, Karen Leiser and cousin Colette Brinker. Susan was preceded in death by her brother James W.D. Leiser, III. and nephew Dustin Leiser.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evangel Fellowship Church 527 N. St. Lucas St. Allentown, PA 18104
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Fellowship Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com