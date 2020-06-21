Susan C. Passaro, 65, of Whitehall, passed away this past Monday; June 15, 2020. Susan was born in Shenandoah, PA. loving daughter of Adolph R. Agonis and Dorthy M. Hino-Agonis. Susan graduated Dieruff High School in 1973, being a member of the Field Hockey and Riffle teams. Susan worked many years at Stanley-Vidmar, in Allentown; before leaving to begin her own business "Sue's Helping Hand". She was a very driven woman, a wonderful baker, always helped those in need through donation, and never said no to providing for animals in need. Susan and her Husband, Daniel V. Passaro, have been married for 41 years this past April. She is also survived by their children: Daniel E. Passaro and his wife Katherine, Anthony M.W. Passaro and his partner Shannon, and Jillian Passaro and her husband Djordje. In addition, Susan's loving granddaughter Emma Rose Passaro, and Susan's caring sister; Christine M. Dakes are also survivors of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susan's memory to: Peaceable Kingdom Animal Shelter; 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA, 18052.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store