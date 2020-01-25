|
Susan C. (Lichman) Simitz, 88, of Allentown, passed away January 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Louis E. Simitz. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Susanna (Kakelejcik) Lichman. Susan worked previously as a Medical Transcriptionist for Sacred Heart Hospital. She was an avid reader and cared deeply for her family.
Survivors: sons- David Simitz of Bath, Louis Simitz and wife Elizabeth of Alaska, Joseph Simitz of Emmaus; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister- Monica Anthony of Allentown. She was predeceased by her grandson- Gary Simitz, brothers- Leo and Michael Lichman and sisters- Maryanne Seman, Teresa Gutekunst and Bernadette Lichman.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 27th at 10:30AM in the Mausoleum at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Rd Allentown, PA 18109.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020