1/
Susan C. Tutolo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan C. Tutolo, 68, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Easton, the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Rutan. She was the wife of the late Michael D. Tutolo. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church in Bethlehem.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Charles Tutolo, daughters, Tonya Zuber, and Michelle Tutolo, sisters, Maryann Mitchell, and Irene Deonis, 12 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

A calling hour will be held from 10-11am at Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church 580 Bridle Path Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017 followed by a Memorial service at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved