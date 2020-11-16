Susan C. Tutolo, 68, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Easton, the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Rutan. She was the wife of the late Michael D. Tutolo. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church in Bethlehem.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Charles Tutolo, daughters, Tonya Zuber, and Michelle Tutolo, sisters, Maryann Mitchell, and Irene Deonis, 12 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
A calling hour will be held from 10-11am at Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church 580 Bridle Path Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017 followed by a Memorial service at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.