Susan E. Hornung
Susan E. Hornung, 73, of Emmaus, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her home after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. She was the wife of David Hornung, with whom she shared over 51 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Doris (Parry) Schneck. After graduating from Emmaus High School in 1964, Susan was a paralegal for 20 years. She then loved working as a realtor and broker, devoting 30 years at RE/MAX, Allentown before retiring in 2017. She was a member of the Church of the Mediator, Allentown. She was a life member & past president of the Allentown Area Corvette Club, participating for 25 years with their various activities and touring the country on their trips. Survivors: Husband David; sons Troy and his wife Tammy of Havertown Pa, Erich of Allentown Pa; sister Carol Dornblaser of Boca Raton, FL; 2 granddaughters Keira and Julia. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Schneck Jr. and sister Peggy Whitby. Memorial services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in memory of Susan to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown, 18102.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
