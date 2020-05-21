Susan E. (Miller) Kremposky, 57, of Allentown, passed away May 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of 30 years to Edward Kremposky. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leo L. and Elizabeth (Guzie) Miller. Susan worked as a Technical Partner for Lehigh Valley Hospital for many years. She also worked for the Children's Clinic at LVH 17th & Chew Sts for 13 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Susan enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables and doing work around the yard.



Survivors: husband- Edward Kremposky; son- Justin Kremposky; brothers- Leo C. Miller Jr. and wife Marie, Joseph Miller and wife Kathy, Ronald Miller and wife Patricia, Thomas Miller and wife Lisa; 1 niece and 8 nephews.



A Drive Thru Viewing will be held Saturday May 23rd 10-11AM at Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will follow for the family in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery.



Contributions can be made in Susan's memory to the church or Penn University Pulmonary Hypertension Program care of the funeral home.



