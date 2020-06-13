Susan E. Phillips, 73, of Allentown passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, June 12, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was the wife of Dr. Lee R. Phillips with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, PA on January 26, 1947, Susan was the daughter of the late C. Rudolph and Virginia (Frantz) Schirer. She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University with a BS in Education and Temple University with a Masters of Education. She taught mathematics at the Abington School District and later at the Parkland School District retiring in 2003. She loved to travel to Florida especially Walt Disney World. She enjoyed her craft group at her church and knitted and crocheted many blankets and sweaters. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially her granddaughters Eva, Olivia and Giada. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Senior Helpers of the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh Valley Hospice. A very special thank you to Kari, Tonya and Jane for the excellent care they gave her.
Survivors: Husband, Daughter Jessica and Son-in-Law Sander and their daughters Eva and Olivia Bloom; Daughter Amanda and Son-in-Law Darius and daughter Giada LoCicero.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or St. Paul's UCC, 1249 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown, PA, 18087. Arrangements are being handled by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.