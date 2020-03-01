|
|
Susan F. Yankovich of Allentown, passed away on February 29, 2020 at LVHN-CC Hospice with her family by her side. Susan was born in Honesdale, on June 26, 1940. Daughter of Louis and Tilford (Berg) Fisher. Moving to Allentown at age 7, she graduated from Allentown High School in 1958. Susan received an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education and Nursery School from Harcum Jr. College, Bryn Mawr, PA. Susan was a voracious reader, mainly of classic English history, loved old movies, Cole Porter music and the Eagles. (Not the football team.)
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Marcel J. Yankovich, Son, Marty A. Diamond and wife Debra, Granddaughter, Taylor and Grandson, Zach; Sister, Shirley Malenovsky and husband, Robert. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik &Reinsmith, Allentown.
Date and time of a Celebration Of Life will be announced.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020